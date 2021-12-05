ICB organises five-day ‘Customer Service Week - 2021’

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 07:44 pm

Related News

ICB organises five-day ‘Customer Service Week - 2021’

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 07:44 pm

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has inaugurated a five-day "Customer Service Week - 2021" programme with the aim of enhancing the customer services and ensuring the customer satisfaction. 

The programme's theme was "Grahok Bandhob ICB, Swachhtar Proticchobi," reads a press release.

Prof Dr Kismatul Ahsan, chairman of the Board of Directors; Abul Hossain, managing director; Kamal Hossain Gazi, deputy managing director; and the Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, General Managers, President and General Secretary of ICB Karmachari Union and other officials of ICB  were present in the programme.  

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

11h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

2h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

2h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

2h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21