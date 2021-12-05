ICB organises five-day ‘Customer Service Week - 2021’

The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has inaugurated a five-day "Customer Service Week - 2021" programme with the aim of enhancing the customer services and ensuring the customer satisfaction.

The programme's theme was "Grahok Bandhob ICB, Swachhtar Proticchobi," reads a press release.

Prof Dr Kismatul Ahsan, chairman of the Board of Directors; Abul Hossain, managing director; Kamal Hossain Gazi, deputy managing director; and the Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, General Managers, President and General Secretary of ICB Karmachari Union and other officials of ICB were present in the programme.