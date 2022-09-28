ICB observes 76th birthday of PM 

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 05:09 pm

ICB observes 76th birthday of PM 

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has observed the 76th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

A milad mahfil and cake cutting was organised at its head office Wednesday (28 September), said a press release. 

The employees of the corporation's head office, branch offices and subsidiary companies participated through video conference. 

Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of the ICB, General Manager among others were present at the programme.  

 

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB)

