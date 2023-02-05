ICB investors hold view exchange meeting

The Rajshahi branch investors of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), ICB Capital Management Limited (ICML) and ICB Securities Trading Company Limited (ISTCL) held a view exchange meeting on Sunday (5 February).

Presided over by ICB Managing Director Abul Hossain, the meeting took place at 11am at Rajshahi College Auditorium, reads a press release.

The chairman of the board of directors of ICB Prof Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan was present as the chief guest at the event.

The Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, branch head of Rajshahi branch and respected investors were present at the occasion.

Investors spontaneously participated in the meeting and expressed some views on how to overcome the current recession in the capital market.

Based on the views and suggestions given by the investors, the Managing Director of ICB expressed the view that the issues under consideration would be taken up in the policy-making body.

After the meeting, the relocated branch offices of ICB, ICML and ISTCL Rajshahi branches were inaugurated.