ICB hosts mutual fund industry discussion to enhance capital market stability

On 30 October 2024, a discussion meeting took place at the head office of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to address the current status, future prospects, challenges, and necessary actions for the mutual fund industry, with a focus on enhancing dynamism and stability in the capital market.

The meeting, held at 3:30 pm, was attended by Prof. Abu Ahmed, Honorable Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB, Mr. Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, along with the CEOs of various asset management companies, the CEOs of ICB's three subsidiaries, and ICB's General Managers. During the meeting, the CEOs from the asset management companies shared valuable insights on enhancing the vibrancy of the capital market and offered recommendations for advancing the mutual fund industry.