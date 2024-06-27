ICB holds stakeholders’ meeting

A stakeholders' meeting was held by the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and its three subsidiary companies ICB Asset Management Company Ltd, ICB Capital Management Ltd and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd on Wednesday (26 June).

The meeting took place at ICB's head office. Managing Director of ICB Md Abul Hossain, chief executive officers of three subsidiary companies along with general managers, concerned officers, clients and stakeholders of ICB and its subsidiary companies were present at the meeting.

The stakeholders expressed their valuable opinions on capital market development and customer service of ICB and its three subsidiary companies.

