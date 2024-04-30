ICB holds program on 'Innovation Demonstration (Showcasing) and Selecting Best Innovation Idea'

30 April, 2024, 06:45 pm
ICB holds program on 'Innovation Demonstration (Showcasing) and Selecting Best Innovation Idea'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 30 April 2024,Tuesday ICB held a program on "Innovation Demonstration (Showcasing) and Selecting Best Innovation Idea" with the participation of ICB & Its three subsidiaries at its head office.

Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Additional secretary, FID, Ministry of Finance, attended the program as chief guest and Farida Yasmin, deputy secretary, FID, Ministry of Finance as special guest while Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB presided over the program.

The Chief Executive Officers of three subsidiaries along with General Managers and other employees of ICB were also present at the program.

