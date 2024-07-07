ICB holds inauguration of foundation training for newly joined officers

07 July, 2024, 10:45 pm
07 July, 2024, 10:45 pm
A 14-day foundation training for 26 newly joined senior officers, assistant programmers, officers and librarian of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has been started on 07 July at the training center of ICB. 

The training course was inaugurated by chairman of the board of directors of ICB, Professor Dr Suborna Barua, reads a press release. 

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB was present as a special guest in the event. 

Besides, Md Habib Ullah, general manager; Md Mahabub Hassan, deputy general manager; Nasrin Sultana, assistant general manager of ICB were also present at the programme.
 

