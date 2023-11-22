ICB Chairman Prof Suborna pays homage to Bangabandhu's portrait in Dhanmondi

Corporates

Press Release
22 November, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 06:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Dr. Suborna Barua newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) pays homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi Road 32.

Md Abul Hossain, Managing Director of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB), the Chief Executive Officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, General Managers among others were present at the programme

