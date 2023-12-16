ICB celebrates National Victory Day 2023

16 December, 2023
ICB celebrates National Victory Day 2023

16 December, 2023, 08:00 pm
ICB celebrates National Victory Day 2023

On the occasion of 16 December, National Victory Day, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) hoisted the national flag at its head office in Dhaka and organised a milad mahfil for the souls of the Liberation War martyrs. 

After the end of the programme, the ICB family, led by Chairman Professor Dr Suborna Barua, paid tribute to the martyrs of the war at the National Martyrs' Memorial, reads a press release. 

Later on, tributes were paid to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh, by placing wreaths to his portrait at Dhanmondi Road no-32.

