On the occasion of the 47th founding anniversary of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on Sunday (1 October), a ceremony was organised at its head office in Dhaka.

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, deputy managing director of ICB, along with the chief executive officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, general managers of ICB and other employees were present at the event, reads a press release.