On the occasion of the 47th founding anniversary of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on 1 October, a cake cutting ceremony was organised at the head office of ICB, reads a press release.

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB; Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, deputy managing director of ICB; the chief executive officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, general managers of ICB along with other employee were present at the event.