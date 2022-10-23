ICB Capital Management holds annual general meeting

ICB Capital Management Ltd, a subsidiary of ICB, held its 22nd annual general meeting on Friday (21 October) in Le-Meridien, Airport Road, Dhaka.

The meeting was presided over by Md Abul Hossain, chairman of the board of directors of the company, said a press release.

Chairman of the board of directors of ICB Professor Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, chief executive officer of ICML Asit Kumar Chakravorty and other directors and shareholders of the company were present in the meeting.

The annual accounts of the company for the year ended 30 June was approved in the meeting.

During FY2021-22, the company earned Tk13.71 crore. The company disbursed 1.50% cash dividend during the year 2021-22.