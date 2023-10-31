ICB is awarded 2nd position in the 'Public Sector Entity' category of the '23rd ICAB National Award Giving Ceremony for Best Presented Annual Reports-2022'

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 04:22 pm

Related News

ICB is awarded 2nd position in the 'Public Sector Entity' category of the '23rd ICAB National Award Giving Ceremony for Best Presented Annual Reports-2022'

Press Release
31 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 04:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has been awarded the second position for Best Presented Annual Report in the "Public Sector Entity" category of the "23rd ICAB National Award Giving Ceremony for Best Presented Annual Reports 2022" organised by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh(ICAB).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the Award as chief guest to ASM Haidaruzzaman, General Manager (Operations) & Md. Anwar Shamim, General Manager (Accounts And Finance) of ICB at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 30 October, 2023.

 

ICB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

1h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

1h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Are Backpack and Air Bringr still in the game?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

How powerful is hamas's armed wing the Qassam Brigades?

1h | TBS World
Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

Global companies worried about the decrease in last quarter's income!

4h | TBS World
What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

18h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

21h | TBS Food