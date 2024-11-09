ICB Asset Management reports net profit of Tk. 48.90 crore at 24th AGM

Corporates

09 November, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:34 pm

The 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ICB Asset Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of ICB, was held on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The meeting was presided over by Professor Abu Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Mahmuda Akhter, along with other Directors and shareholders of the company, were present during the meeting. One of the key agenda items was the approval of the Annual Accounts of the Company for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

During FY 2023-24, the company reported a net profit of Tk. 48.90 crore. The earnings per share (EPS) for shares with a value of Tk. 100.00 each stood at Tk. 82.79. The shareholders also approved a 110% dividend, comprising a 60% interim cash dividend and a 50% final stock dividend, for FY 2023-24.

This meeting marked a significant occasion in the company's financial year, and the approval of the dividend demonstrated the company's continued financial strength and commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

