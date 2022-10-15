ICB Asset Management holds 22nd Annual General Meeting 

ICB Asset Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of ICB, held its 22nd Annual General Meeting Friday (15 October).

The AGM was held at FARS Hotel & Resorts, Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Sharani (Bijoynagar), Dhaka, reads a press release..

The meeting was presided over by Dr Md Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Chief Executive Officer ATM Ahmedur Rahman and other directors/shareholders of the company were present in the meeting.

The annual accounts of the company for the year ended 30 June 2022 was approved in the meeting.

During FY 2021-22, the company earned a net profit of Tk53.11 crore. Earnings per share of Tk100.00 each stood at Tk134.88.

The shareholders approved 85% cash dividend (including 70% interim dividend) per share for 2021-22 in the meeting.

