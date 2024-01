The Trustee Committee of 10 (ten) Open-end Mutual Funds (CDS), managed by ICB Asset Management Company Limited, has approved dividend for the FY 2023 in its meeting held on 30 January 2024 as follows:

02. It may be mentioned here that the unit holders, whose names appeared in the registers of the above mentioned Funds on 31 December 2023, will be entitled to receive the proclaimed dividend.