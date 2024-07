ICB Asset Management Company Ltd. has awarded its executive officer Md. Monowarul Islam and assistant officer Mushfiqur Rahman with crest and certificate at an integrity award distribution ceremony for FY 2022-23.

The Chairman of the company's board of directors, Dr. Suborna Barua, Chief Executive Officer Mahmuda Akter and board members Dr. Md. Akram Hossain, Muhammad Moniruzzaman and Md. Habib Ullah was present at the Programme.