‘ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund’ trust deed registration held

To mark the 50 years of independence, the trust deed registration ceremony of the open-end (growth) mutual fund "ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund" was held on 11 April.

Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC), Capital Market Stabilization Fund (CMSF) and ICB's subsidiary ICB Asset Management Company Limited (IAMCL) launched the fund.

The size of the Fund is Tk100 crore and the face value is Tk10 per unit, read a press release.

Md Nojibur Rahman, chairman of CMSF; Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB; Md Kamal Hossain Gazi, deputy managing director of ICB; General Manager of ICB Dr Mohammad Tareq, member of the board of governors of CMSF Md Monowar Hossain, Chief of Operations of CMSF Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO of BGIC ATM Ahmedur Rahman, chief executive officer of ICB Asset Management Company Limited and CEOs of ICB Capital Management Limited & ICB Securities Trading Company Limited were present in the ceremony.