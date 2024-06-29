ICB achieves APA appreciation

29 June, 2024, 01:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Abul Hossain, managing director of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has received an appreciation certificate for securing 3rd position in evaluating the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) among the Non-Bank Financial Institutions for the FY 2022-2023.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the finance ministry, handed over the appreciation certificate to him on 27 June at the conference room of FID, reads a press release.

Later, Md Abdur Rahman Khan and Md Abul Hossain signed the APA for FY2024-25.

Md Azimuddin Biswas, joint secretary, and the top officials of FID and ICB were present at the ceremony.

