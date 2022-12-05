ICAB signs memorandum of udnerstanding with OCAG

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:24 pm

ICAB signs memorandum of udnerstanding with OCAG

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 08:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG), Bangladesh, was signed on Monday (5 December) at Hotel Sheraton, Dhaka.

ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain FCA and Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh signed the MoU from their respective sides, said a press release.

ICAB Vice President NKA Mobin FCA, CEO Shubhashish Bose, OCAG Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Professor Dr Fahmida Islam; Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Accounts & Report), Khan Md Ferdausur Rahman Khan spoke on the occasion.

Among others, ICAB council members, past presidents, high officials of OCAG were also present in the occasion.

Under this MoU, ICAB and OCAG Bangladesh will work together to develop and introduce courses, programmes with view to create the scope of intellectual sharing between them; develop customised training programmes, disseminating knowledge and technical expertise on Public Financial Management, private sector accounting and auditing and legislations, instruments and practices, etc.

ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain FCA said, "Accounting is very much important in all financial transactions. So, it has big impact on the economy. That's why integrated accounting system in both public and private domain is the demand of the time."

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh said, "Under this MoU both the organisations will work in a collaborative way to exchange expertise to fill the knowledge gap between ICAB and OCAG."

