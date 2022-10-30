ICAB president at a conference in Maldives

Photo: Courtesy

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) President Md Shahadat Hossain FCA presented the keynote paper on "Economic Transformation: Bangladesh Experience" at a Conference organised by Maldives Accountants Forum and CA Maldives on 29 October.

The conference was inaugurated by the tourism minister of Maldives, reads a press release.

The ICAB president highlighted the economic development of Bangladesh focusing on the impressive growth in Bangladesh's economy during the last decade and the contribution of Chartered Accountants in the journey of such development. ICAB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mahbub Ahmed Siddique and other delegates from member bodies of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) also joined the said conference.