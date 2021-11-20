ICAB launches research based journal ‘Bangladesh Economia’

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) published a peer-reviewed journal titled "Bangladesh Economia", a half yearly journal based on research.

The launching of the journal was held on Saturday at Council Hall of CA Bhaban in the capital, read a press release.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury attended the ceremony as chief guest and uncovered the 1st issue of the half yearly journal of ICAB. Dr Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), were also present as special guests.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru FCA gave welcome speech while ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose delivered opening remarks.

Chairman of the editorial board of "Bangladesh Economia" Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin FCA briefed on the journey of the journal.