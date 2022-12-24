ICAB gets new president, vice presidents for 2023

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has elected Md Moniruzzaman as President for the year 2023.

Meanwhile, Md Yasin Miah, MBM Lutful Hadee and Md Johirul Islam was elected as vice presidents of the Institute for the same period, said a press release.

The new office bearers of ICAB were elected by the members of the Council at the Council Meeting held Saturday (24 December), which was presided over by the current ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain.

Md Moniruzzaman will take over as the President of ICAB on 1 January 2023.