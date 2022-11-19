ICAB and CAANZ sign MoU on international pathway programme

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and CA Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on international pathway programme.

President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) Md Shahadat Hossain FCA and CA Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) President Kate Boorer FCA exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at a ceremonial event at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India on 18 November during World of Congress of Accountants.

Both the leaders signed the International Pathway Program (IPP) through which ICAB member can be the member of CAANZ without any examination, reads a press release.

It is noted that the MOU was first signed in 2021 through virtual platform.

ICAB Vice Presidents NKA Mobin FCA, Sidhartha Barua FCA, Fouzia Haque FCA, Council Member and former ICAB president Md Humayun Kabir FCA, council members Gopal Chandra Ghosh FCA, Md Moniruzzaman FCA, former ICAB president Parveen Mahmud FCA and Chief Operating Officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique FCA were present in the MoU signing and handover ceremony.