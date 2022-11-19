ICAB and CAANZ sign MoU on international pathway programme

Corporates

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

ICAB and CAANZ sign MoU on international pathway programme

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 05:08 pm
ICAB and CAANZ sign MoU on international pathway programme

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and CA Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on international pathway programme.

President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) Md Shahadat Hossain FCA and CA Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) President Kate Boorer FCA exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at a ceremonial event at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India on 18 November during World of Congress of Accountants. 

Both the leaders signed the International Pathway Program (IPP) through which ICAB member can be the member of CAANZ without any examination, reads a press release. 

It is noted that the MOU was first signed in 2021 through virtual platform. 

ICAB Vice Presidents NKA Mobin FCA, Sidhartha Barua FCA, Fouzia Haque FCA, Council Member and former ICAB president Md Humayun Kabir FCA, council members Gopal Chandra Ghosh FCA, Md Moniruzzaman FCA, former ICAB president Parveen Mahmud FCA and Chief Operating Officer Mahbub Ahmed Siddique FCA were present in the MoU signing and handover ceremony. 

ICAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

8h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

6h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

4h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

23m | Videos
Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

1h | Videos
Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

2h | Videos
How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

How VIPB Asset quadrupled clients' money in a bearish decade for stocks

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday