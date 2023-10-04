IBTRA commences 156th internship programme

IBTRA commences 156th internship programme

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) commenced 156th Internship programme.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank attended a session of the programme as chief guest on Wednesday (4 October 2023).

Presided over by Md Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President, Abdul Hamid Miah, Senior Vice President, Md Mahfuzul Karim & Mohammad Rezaul Karim, Vice Presidents of the Bank also attended the program. A total of 101 students from different public and private universities are participating in the programme.

