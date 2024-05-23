IBCML wins Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023

Islami Bank Capital Management Limited (IBCML) has been awarded the Independence Golden Jubilee Award, 2023 in the "Merchant Banker" category awarded by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for contribution in the capital market.

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, Speaker of the National Parliament handed over the award as Chief Guest to JQM Habibullah FCS, Chief Co-Ordinator of IBCML and Additional Managing Director of Islami Bank at a program titled Women in capital market and Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023 organised by BSEC on 22 May 2024 in Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairperson of the BSEC presided over the function while Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP State Minister for Finance addressed the program as a special guest.

Md Abdur Rahman Khan, Secretary of the Financial Institution Division, Dr Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed and Dr Rumana Islam, Commissioners of BSEC along with Executives and Officials of different institutions were present on the occasion.