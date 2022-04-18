IBCF organises seminar on national integrity and ethical banking

Islamic Banks Consultative Forum (IBCF), has organised a seminar on "Islamic Banking System: Perspectives on National Integrity and Ethical Banking".

The seminar was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday (16 April), reads a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md Nasser was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

The seminar was chaired by IBCF Chairman Prof Anwarul Azim Arif while it was conducted by IBCF Vice Chairman and Convener of the Seminar Preparation Committee AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul.

Exim Bank's Managing Director and CEO Dr Mohammed Haider Ali Mia presented the essay titled "Islamic Banking System: Perspectives on National Integrity and Ethical Banking", adds the statement.

Managing Director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Mohammad Monirul Maula, Managing Director and CEO of First Security Islami Bank Syed Wasek Md Ali, and Managing Director and CEO of Sasal Islami Bank.Zafar Alam also spoke on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by economists, academics, managing directors and chief executives of various banks, senior officials, Islamic thinkers, business leaders and executives of Islamic banks.