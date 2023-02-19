IBBL Sylhet zone holds agent banking conference

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited's Sylhet zone organised its "Agent Banking Business Development Conference" on Saturday (18 February) at a hotel in Sylhet.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank, addressed the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director, Md Maksudur Rahman, head of Development Wing, and AKM Mahbub Morshed, head of Agent Banking Division, also addressed the conference.

Muhammad Nurul Haq, head of Sylhet Zone, addressed the welcome speech. Branch incumbents and proprietors of agent banking outlets under the zone attended the programme.

Mohammed Monirul Moula said, "Agent owners are an important part of Islami Bank. Agent banking is playing a significant role in the expansion of Islamic banking activities." He also said that the activities of the agents in Islami Bank's deposit and investment activities should be accelerated.

He directed bank officials to provide necessary assistance to facilitate agent banking operations. He called upon the agent owners to follow banking principles and Shariah principles in all banking activities.

