IBBl signs agreement with Hotel InterContinental

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka signed a customer service agreement recently.

JQM Habibullah, deputy managing director of the Bank and Rezwan Maruf, operation in charge and director of sales and marketing of Hotel InterContinental signed on behalf of respective institutions. Islami Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula was present during the deal signing programme.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, deputy managing director of the bank, executives and officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, card-holders of Islami Bank will get special discount on room and venue services of the hotel.

