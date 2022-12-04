IBBL relocates Ctg's OR Nizam Road branch

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has relocated its OR Nizam Road Branch to Sanmar Tower-1, 5914/C, CDA Avenue, East Nasirabad, Chattogram.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the newly-relocated branch on Saturday (3 December) as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Miftah Uddin, senior executive vice president; Meah Md Barkat Ullah, head of Chattogram South Zone of the bank and Mohammad Illias, councillor, Chattogram City Corporation addressed the programme as special guests. Presided over by Mohammad Nurul Hossain, head of Chattogram North Zone, Md Jasim Uddin, ex-district session judge; Dr Mohammad Shafiul Hassan, professor, Institute of Applied Health Science, Chattogram; Dr ATM Rezaul Karim, managing director, Parkview Hospital Pvt Ltd, Chattogram; Sirajul Islam Komu, managing director, Well Group addressed the programme among bank officials, clients and well-wishers.

Mohammed Asiful Hoque Chowdhury, head of OR Nizam Road Branch addressed the welcome speech.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech as chief guest said that Islami Bank's deposit is Tk1 lakh 52 thousand crore and investment is Tk1 lakh 38 thousand crore.

Islami Bank has invested to most of the large industrial groups of the country including the readymade garment, house building, transport and agro-industries. This investment has created employment for about 85 lakh people, he added. Islami Bank is making an important contribution to poverty alleviation through rural development programmes in remote areas of the country, the release adds. Micro finance activities are being conducted through this bank among 16 lakh customers in about 30 thousand villages across the country.

He said, this bank is contributing a lot to increase the reserves of the country by collecting one third of the country's foreign remittance.

Besides, Islami Bank is at the top position in import and export trade.

Recently, Islami Bank has been recognised as the strongest bank in Bangladesh in 2022 by The Asian Banker.

He urged the customers not to be confused by the propaganda about Islami Bank through various social media recently.