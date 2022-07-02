IBBL provides trolleys to Bangladesh Railway 

Corporates

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 05:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has provided trolleys to Bangladesh Railway for carrying luggage of passengers at Kamalapur Railway Station. 

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan formally received the trolleys from Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of IBBL at Kamalapur Railway Station on Saturday (2 July), reads a press release. 

Dhirendra Nath Mazumder, director general of Bangladesh Railway; Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, executive vice president and Nazrul Islam, vice president of the bank along with senior officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.

