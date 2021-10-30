IBBL provides 2 lakh blankets to PM’s Relief Fund

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has provided 2 lac blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to aid the underprivileged populous of the country during winter.

On behalf of the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, received the blankets from Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman, and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL last Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office, said an IBBL press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was virtually present at the handover ceremony.

Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder was present on the occasion among others.