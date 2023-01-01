IBBL organises orientation for newly recruited security guards

01 January, 2023, 09:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised an orientation programme for newly recruited security guards at Islami Bank Tower on 1 December 2023.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank was present in the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Presided over by SM Rabiul Hassan, principal, Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA), Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md Omar Faruk Khan and JQM Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, chief human resources officer addressed the programme as special guest.

NSM Rezaur Rahman, Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech. Executives and officials of head office along with newly recruited security guards attended the programme.

