IBBL organises exchange of views with expatriates at Abudhabi

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 05:11 pm

IBBL organises exchange of views with expatriates at Abudhabi

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised exchange of views programme with Bangladeshi expatriates at a local hotel of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates recently.  

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank was present in the programme as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, deputy chief of mission and SM Mazharul Islam, third secretary of Bangladesh Embassy also attended the programme. 

Presided over by Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank, Md Maksudur Rahman and Miftah Uddin, senior executive vice presidents, Engineer Moazzem Hossain, president, Bangladesh Association, UAE, and Iftekhar Hossain Babul, president, Bangabandhu Central Committee, UAE along with Bangladeshi expatriates of UAE attended the programme.

