IBBL Noakhali zone holds business development conference

Noakhali Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has organised its virtual business development conference on Tuesday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, addressed the conference as chief guest said an IBBL press release.

Deputy Managing Directors of the bank Abu Reza Md. Yeahia and Md. Mostafizur Rahman; Siddiquee, Senior Executive Vice Presidents Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Salim Anwar, Muhammad Sayeed Ullah and G. M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader; Head of Noakhali Zone Muhammad Quamrul Bari Imami, heads of branches and officials under Noakhali Zone attended the conference.

The conference expressed satisfaction over the business performance and advised to uphold the business success in the coming days, the release said