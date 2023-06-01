IBBL launches Smart Banking towards Excellence in Asset Quality campaign

Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has launched a month long special campaign titled "Smart Banking towards Excellence in Asset Quality" on Thursday (1 June).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the campaign as chief guest at Islami Bank Tower.

Presided over by Additional Managing Director Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Directors J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammed Shabbir and Kazi Md Rezaul Karim addressed the function as special guest. Abu Sayed Md. Idris, senior executive vice president addressed the welcome speech.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, CAMLCO Taher Ahmed Chowdhury and Chief Human Resources Officer Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion.

Head of Zones, head of Branches and sub-branch In-charges of the bank attended the function through virtual platform