IBBL launches new website, investment schemes

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has launched a new website and two new products named Overseas Employment Investment Scheme -Swapnojatra and Health Care Investment Scheme.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the new website and investment schemes on Thursday (6 April) through a virtual platform, reads a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, addressed the function as special guest.

Presided over by Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director of the bank, Md Nayer Azam and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and Sub-branch In-charges of the Bank attended the function through the virtual platform.

The new website will provide the customers wide information about the bank. It is also interactive, device adaptable and accessible for visual and hearing challenged persons.

Under the newly launched Overseas Employment Investment Scheme, people who are willing to go abroad for employment can avail upto Tk10 lakh investment for purchasing a job visa, payment of agency fees and other services for employment abroad.

Under the Health Care Investment Scheme upto Tk30 lakh can be availed for medical expenses including diagnosis fee, hospital bill, operation bill, cost of medicine, artificial organ replacement, medical supplies and air ticket for going abroad for medical purposes.