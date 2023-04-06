IBBL launches new website, investment schemes

Corporates

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

IBBL launches new website, investment schemes

Press Release
06 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 10:24 pm

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has launched a new website and two new products named Overseas Employment Investment Scheme -Swapnojatra and Health Care Investment Scheme. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the new website and investment schemes on Thursday (6 April) through a virtual platform, reads a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, addressed the function as special guest. 

Presided over by Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director of the bank, Md Nayer Azam and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and Sub-branch In-charges of the Bank attended the function through the virtual platform.

The new website will provide the customers wide information about the bank. It is also interactive, device adaptable and accessible for visual and hearing challenged persons.

Under the newly launched Overseas Employment Investment Scheme, people who are willing to go abroad for employment can avail upto Tk10 lakh investment for purchasing a job visa, payment of agency fees and other services for employment abroad. 

Under the Health Care Investment Scheme upto Tk30 lakh can be availed for medical expenses including diagnosis fee, hospital bill, operation bill, cost of medicine, artificial organ replacement, medical supplies and air ticket for going abroad for medical purposes.

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Somehow, the region’s famously vulnerable economies are holding their own. Photo: AFP

Latin America has learned how to fight a financial crisis

10h | Panorama
The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

14h | Explorer
The cottages are so uniquely designed that they blend in perfectly with nature. Photo: Tehreen Islam

Mati-Ta: Escaping into an adventure filled holiday

12h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

Zelensky hints Bakhmut retreat

4h | TBS World
3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

3 Tips to Say Goodbye to 9 to 5 Working hour

7h | TBS Career
Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

Shariatpur's 450-year-old mosque is a must-see

9h | TBS Stories
FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

FIFA strips Indonesia of U-20 World Cup hosting rights

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds