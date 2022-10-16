IBBL launches export maximising campaign 

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 04:30 pm

IBBL launches export maximising campaign 

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited launched a 12-day campaign on 'Maximising export for boosting foreign exchange reserve' on Sunday (16 October). 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, managing director (current charge) of the bank inaugurated the campaign as chief guest at the virtual event, reads a press release. 

Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director, addressed the function as guest of honour. 

Presided over by Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, the programme was addressed by Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing director. 

Md Rafiqul Islam, senior executive vice president, addressed the welcome speech. 

Md Maksudur Rahman, GM Gias Uddin Quader and Miftah Uddin, senior executive vice presidents and Nazrul Islam, senior vice president, along with head of zones, head of AD branches and in-charges of foreign exchange department attended the function virtually.

The meeting emphasized on increasing export business by maintaining relationship with foreign exchange clients, repatriation of export proceeds within shortest possible time and timely execution of export orders through this campaign.

