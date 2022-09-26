IBBL inaugurates Shibpur Branch in Narsingdi

IBBL inaugurates Shibpur Branch in Narsingdi

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 385th branch at Shibpur in Narsingdi on Monday. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank addressed the program as special guest. 

Presided over by Md Aminur Rahman, Head of Dhaka East Zone, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Mohammad Tofayel Hossain, Head of Shibpur Branch thanked the audience. Tapasi Rabeya, Vice Chairman, Shibpur Upazilla, Mohammed Harun Or Rashid, Assistant Professor Shahid Asad Govt College, Md Tofazzal Hossain Buiya, President of Sadar Road Bonik Somity, Tapan Chandra Barman and Md Myen Uddin Khan, eminent local business persons addressed the programme. 

Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well-wishers and local elites were present on the occasion. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech as chief guest said that Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country. It holds the first position in all indices including deposit, investment export, import and remittance. The bank provides regular service by branch, sub-branch, agent and ATM network. The deposit base of the bank is increasing rapidly in line with the trust of mass people. The bank is creating employment by investing in sustainable industries. 
 

