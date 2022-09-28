IBBL inaugurates Shibchar Branch in Madaripur

Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 386th Branch at Shibchar in Madaripur on Wednesday (28 September).

Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, chief whip of Bangladesh Parliament inaugurated the branch as chief guest.

Presided over by Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, Chairman of Madaripur Zilla parishad Monir Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director Md Altaf Hossain, Senior Executive Vice President Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President Md Abdus Sobhan, were present as special guest.

Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Md Saiful Islam, head of Shibchar branch thanked the audience. Md Lokman Hakim, president of Shibchar Banik Samity addressed the programme among the elites and well wishers. A.M Shahidul Amran, senior assistant vice president, Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.