IBBL inaugurates Sarail Branch in Brahmanbaria

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 390th Branch at Sarail in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday (2 November).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director of the bank, Md Ariful Hoque Mridul, upazila nirbahi officer and Md Abu Hanif, vice chairman of Sarail Upazila Parishad attended the programme as special guest and Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president addressed the welcome speech.

Presided over by Shahidullah Majumder, head of Cumilla Zone, Md Doulat Khan, head of Sarail Branch thanked the audience.

Md Abdul Jabber, chairman of Sarail Union Parishad, Babul Meah and Thakur Dhan Biswas, business persons and Samsunnahar Sultana Hoque, a teacher addressed on behalf of clients and well-wishers.

Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.