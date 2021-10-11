IBBL inaugurates Palashbari Branch in Gaibandha

IBBL inaugurates Palashbari Branch in Gaibandha

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated Palashbari Branch as its 375th Branch at Kalibari Bazar Road, Palashbari, Gaibandha on Monday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest, says a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President of the Bank, AKM Moksed Chowdhury Bidyut, Chairman of Palashbari Upazila, Md. Kamruzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Md. Golam Sarwar Biplob, Palashbari Poura Mayor addressed the program as special guest.

Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank presided over the function while Md. Abdus Sobhan, Head of Bogura Zone of the bank addressed welcome speech.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mohammed Monirul Moula said, Islami Bank is currently providing modern technology-rich services to its clients through 375 branches, 200 sub-branches and 2600 agent banking outlets. Through improved and sincere customer service, IBBL has become an institution of trust and confidence of the people of the country,"

"Islami Bank is making need-based investments for food security, employment, poverty alleviation and maximum utilization of human resources." He added.

He called upon the bankers to conduct banking activities prioritizing business expansion and entrepreneur development in Palashbari area.

Rabiul Hossain Pata, President of Palashbari Press Club, Khaled Mahmud Raihan, FCCA, Senior Vice President, A.M. Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President, Head of different branches of the bank, clients were present on the occasion among others.

