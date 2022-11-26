IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated its 394th branch at Islampur in Jamalpur.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the branch as the chief guest on Thursday (24 November).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, presided over the programme.

Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President and Md. Anisul Haque, Head of Mymensingh Zone of the Bank, Md. Tanvir Hasan Roman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, S.M Jamal Abdul Naser, Chairman of Islampur Pourasava, Md. Abdul Quader Sheikh, Mayor of Islampur Pourasava, Nabi Newaz Khan Lohani, former Upazila Chairman of Islampur and Md. Abdus Salam, Principal of Jamalpur Law College addressed the programme as special guest.

Ahmedul Kabir Minu, businessman, Abdul Awal Khan Lohani, President of Islampur Chamber of Commerce and Afrina Akter, Women entrepreneur attended the program. Executives & employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.