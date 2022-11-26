IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur

Corporates

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 05:03 pm
IBBL inaugurates Islampur Branch in Jamalpur

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated its 394th branch at Islampur in Jamalpur. 

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the branch as the chief guest on Thursday (24 November). 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, presided over the programme. 

Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer, Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President and Md. Anisul Haque, Head of Mymensingh Zone of the Bank, Md. Tanvir Hasan Roman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, S.M Jamal Abdul Naser, Chairman of Islampur Pourasava, Md. Abdul Quader Sheikh, Mayor of Islampur Pourasava, Nabi Newaz Khan Lohani, former Upazila Chairman of Islampur and Md. Abdus Salam, Principal of Jamalpur Law College addressed the programme as special guest. 

Ahmedul Kabir Minu, businessman,  Abdul Awal Khan Lohani, President of Islampur Chamber of Commerce and Afrina Akter, Women entrepreneur attended the program.  Executives & employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.

IBBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

1h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

6h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

7h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

19h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

20h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

21h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court