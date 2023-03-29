IBBL inaugurates Iftar distribution program

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated the Iftar distribution program during the month of Ramadan in front of its head office at Dilkusha, Dhaka.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the program as chief guest on 28 March 2023, Tuesday, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors, Md Siddiqur Rahman and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Directors, Mizanur Rahman and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President along with executives of the head office of the bank were present on the occasion.

Under this program, the bank will distribute Iftar items among more than one lac pedestrian fasting Muslims at 12 traffic points in Dhaka, Chittagong and Khulna City during the month of Ramadan.