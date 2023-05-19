IBBL inaugurates Hajj Booth at Hajjcamp

Corporates

Press Release
19 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 06:49 pm

IBBL inaugurates Hajj Booth at Hajjcamp

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has inaugurated Hajj Booth at Hajjcamp, Ashkona, Dhaka for providing special services to Hajj pilgrims.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated the booth as the chief guest on Friday (19 May), reads a press release. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing sirector & CEO of the bank, Abdul Awal Hawlader and Sabina Alam, additional secretaries of Ministry of Religious Affairs, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, executive vice president and Nazrul Islam, senior vice president of the bank, were present in the programme. 

Islami Bank is providing Dollar and Riyal endorsement and exchange facilities, Hajj guide, ATM service and information service to Hajj pilgrims through this Hajj Booth.

