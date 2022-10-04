IBBL inaugurates Askar Dighir Par branch in Chattogram

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited has inaugurated its 388th Branch at Askar Dighir Par Branch in Chattogram.

Major General (Retd) Abdul Matin, Chairman of Risk Management Committee of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest Tuesday (4 October), said a press release.

Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO, Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director, Md Maksudur Rahman & Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents were present as special guest at the programme.

Meah Md Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South Zone of the bank addressed the welcome speech and Kazi Md Alamgir, Head of Askar Dighir Par branch thanked the audience.

Mohammed Gias Uddin, Panel Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation, Shaibal Das Sumon and Anjuman Ara, Counselor, Sucharu Bikash Barua, Ex Principal of Chittagong College, Principal ANM Delwar Hossain Al- Qaderi & Prominent business person Iftekarul Alam attended the program. A.M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President along with Executives & employees of the bank, clients, well-wishers and local elites were present on the occasion.

