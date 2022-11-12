IBBL inaugurates 393rd branch at Dhunot in Bogura

TBS Report 
12 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 10:39 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited inaugurated its 393rd branch at Dhunot in Bogura on Thursday (10 November) 2022. 

Bogura-5 MP Md Habibar Rahman inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

IBBL Additional Managing Director Muhammad Qaisar Ali presided over the function. 

Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing director, Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president, Md Rezaul Islam, head of Bogura zone of the bank, Sanjay Kumar Mahanta, UNO, Md Mohsin Alam, Poppy Rani Poddar, vice chairmen, Dhunat upazila parishad and Md AGM Badsha, mayor, Dhunat Municipality addressed the programme. 

Employees of the bank, clients, well-wishers and local elites were also present at the event.

