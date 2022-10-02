IBBL holds workshop on effective internal audit procedure

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a workshop on "Effective internal audit procedure" on Sunday (2 October) at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the workshop as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Presided over by SM Rabiul Hassan, principal of IBTRA; Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing director; Md Nayer Azam and Mohammed Shabbir, deputy managing directors; KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, senior executive vice-president; Mohammed Sirajul Alam and Md Ruhul Amin, executive vice-presidents of the bank conducted different sessions of the workshop.

100 executives and employees of Audit & Inspection Division attended the workshop.