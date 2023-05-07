IBBL holds foundation training programme for probationary officers

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a foundation training course for probationary officers on Sunday (7 May).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, addressed the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Presided over by Md Nazrul Islam, principal of IBTRA, KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, senior executive vice president, Abdul Hamid Miah, senior vice president, Mohammad Rezaul Karim, vice president and Md Sanaullah, first assistant vice president also addressed programme.

Around 40 officers of the bank attended the training course, which will carry on for 15 days.