IBBL holds foreign trade performance evaluation conference

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organized "Foreign Trade Performance Evaluation Conference" on Saturday (5 November) at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, addressed the programme as special guest.

Presided over by Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, Md Rafiqul Islam, senior executive vice president, Md Jamal Uddin, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, executive vice presidents, Mohammad Masud and Md Rafiqul Islam, senior vice presidents were present at the programme.

Foreign exchange in-charge of all AD and forwarding branches attended the programme, reads a press release.

